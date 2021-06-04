16,570 Shares in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQN opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.99. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

