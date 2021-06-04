17,425 Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $5,246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $26.47 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

