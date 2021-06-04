1,763,109 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,763,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,899,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.94% of The RealReal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REAL. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,359,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after acquiring an additional 587,300 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 563,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $17.23 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

In other The RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $390,228.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares in the company, valued at $71,587,650.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,268 shares of company stock worth $966,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.