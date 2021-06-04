$183.89 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to report sales of $183.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.87 million. Inovalon posted sales of $162.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $760.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $746.66 million to $770.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $844.22 million, with estimates ranging from $798.92 million to $879.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $2,765,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Inovalon by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Inovalon by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Inovalon by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 141.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

