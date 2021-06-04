$2.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 389.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRL. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

CBRL stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.86. The company had a trading volume of 209,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.52. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $96.16 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

