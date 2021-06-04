$212.65 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce $212.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.50 million. uniQure posted sales of $1.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13,708.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $339.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $551.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $160.27 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $248.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The business’s revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QURE. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $736,117. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QURE traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,611. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.38. uniQure has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

