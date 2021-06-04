24,071 Shares in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.41.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

