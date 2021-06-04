$278.63 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce sales of $278.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.71 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $256.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.45.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $74.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,182. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

