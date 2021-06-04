35,902 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of -122.53, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.