$392.08 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report $392.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $365.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $286.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

KWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KWR opened at $238.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $167.47 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

