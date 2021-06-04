3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Julia Wilson Sells 26,759 Shares

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson sold 26,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total value of £336,093.04 ($439,107.71).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Julia Wilson bought 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,235 ($16.14) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($193.62).

On Friday, April 30th, Julia Wilson bought 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,258 ($16.44) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($197.23).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, with a total value of £151.58 ($198.04).

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,244 ($16.25) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,224.77. 3i Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 773.60 ($10.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The stock has a market cap of £12.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on III shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,144 ($14.95).

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

