$45.74 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to report $45.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.30 million and the lowest is $45.02 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $194.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.65 million to $195.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $216.50 million, with estimates ranging from $211.17 million to $220.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28. SeaSpine has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.