4,595 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.24.

Shares of FANG opened at $86.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.76. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $89.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,900 shares of company stock worth $5,246,756 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.