47,739 Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.34.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCDX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

