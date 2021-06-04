$494.33 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will post sales of $494.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $499.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $454.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

NYSE:CVA opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 376.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Covanta has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,980,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,159 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

