500 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after buying an additional 68,373 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $108.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

