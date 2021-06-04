52,044 Shares in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth $800,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $320.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.24.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.41%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

