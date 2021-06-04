5,825 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COUP. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $7.40 on Friday, hitting $232.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $204.38 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

