$6.24 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to post sales of $6.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $6.48 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $30.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $34.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQZ shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE:SQZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 157,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,362. The firm has a market cap of $378.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.86. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

