6,043 Shares in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Union Gaming Research upped their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.13. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $75.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

