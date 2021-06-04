$623.30 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report $623.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $620.30 million and the highest is $626.30 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $560.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.14.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $119.36. The company had a trading volume of 195,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,246. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

