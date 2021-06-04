6,656 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 19,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $102.98.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

