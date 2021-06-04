$710.46 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce sales of $710.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $698.60 million and the highest is $720.46 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $578.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.38.

COO stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.96. 413,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

