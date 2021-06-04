888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Receives GBX 376.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.43 ($4.92).

Several brokerages have recently commented on 888. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 402.60 ($5.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. 888 has a one year low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 406.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 190.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.94%.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

