8PAY (8PAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20,055.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $610,209.34 and $20,055.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00068723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00295670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00238958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.39 or 0.01180295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,518.74 or 0.99873755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.