9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NMTR. Maxim Group assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

NMTR opened at $1.29 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $324.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CFO Edward J. Sitar acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 179,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,338. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,074,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,066. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $450,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,672 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

