9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in General Electric by 41.2% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 120,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 53,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NYSE:GE opened at $14.09 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.