9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $385.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.77 and a 12-month high of $388.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

