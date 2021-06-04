9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 153.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCH stock opened at $183.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.23. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.