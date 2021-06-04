9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $63.26 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

