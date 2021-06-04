$996.87 Million in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post sales of $996.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $962.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $490.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. 953,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,606. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

