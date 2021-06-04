A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $580,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,001. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.38.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. Equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

