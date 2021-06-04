AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $27.70 on Friday. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.