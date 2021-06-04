Abbott Laboratories to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

ABT stock opened at $109.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,881,512,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $158,654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.