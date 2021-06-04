AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

ABBV traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.82. The company had a trading volume of 80,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,556. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

