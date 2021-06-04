AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ABCL) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 9th

AbCellera Biologics’ (NASDAQ:ABCL) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 9th. AbCellera Biologics had issued 24,150,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $483,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.82.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,047,000. SB Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,189,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

