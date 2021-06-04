Abyss (ABYSS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.83 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Abyss has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00078881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.01011015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,639.39 or 0.09785989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052180 BTC.

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

