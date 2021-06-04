ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $861.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.23.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.