Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 38,140 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,140 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 1,218.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 78,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,155,730. The company has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

