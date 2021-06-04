Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $12.75 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.94. The stock had a trading volume of 32,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,396. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.