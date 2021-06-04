Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 103.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $11.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $561.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,241. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.17 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

