Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 6,775 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,803,426. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

