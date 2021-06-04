ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of ACI Worldwide worth $537,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.