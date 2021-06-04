Aclaris Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 835 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,365% compared to the average volume of 57 call options.

In related news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $127,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,015 shares of company stock worth $3,408,367 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $278,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACRS opened at $21.90 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.