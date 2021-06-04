ACoconut (AC) Hits Market Cap of $2.24 Million

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002291 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $2.24 million and $130,843.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00072148 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 71.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

