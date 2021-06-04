Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 386,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,979 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $35,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.