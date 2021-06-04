Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Adagene alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADAG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adagene in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Adagene stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. Adagene has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Adagene in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Adagene in the first quarter valued at $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adagene (ADAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.