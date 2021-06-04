Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.21 Million

Brokerages expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report $218.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.17 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $184.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $875.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.53 million to $883.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $945.26 million, with estimates ranging from $924.60 million to $956.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,801. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.28.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after purchasing an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 364,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,101,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 423.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 242,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

