Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,028 ($39.56). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 3,010 ($39.33), with a volume of 455,877 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,503.60 ($32.71).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,830.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.83.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total value of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37).

Admiral Group Company Profile (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

