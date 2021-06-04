Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.36.

TSE:AAV opened at C$4.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of C$1.51 and a one year high of C$4.69. The firm has a market cap of C$863.44 million and a P/E ratio of -48.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

